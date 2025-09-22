Ousmane Dembélé Crowned 2025 Ballon d’Or Winner In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé has been named the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, cementing his place among football’s elite at the prestigious ceremony held in Paris on Monday night.

The French international produced a phenomenal 2024/25 campaign, registering 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. His contributions were decisive in PSG’s most successful season in history, as the club secured a historic UEFA Champions League title—their first ever—alongside triumphs in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Dembélé, now 28, overcame strong competition from Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and several other world-class players to capture the accolade.

This milestone is particularly significant for the forward, whose career was once plagued by persistent injuries and setbacks. His resurgence has now reached its peak, with the Ballon d’Or standing as a crowning moment after years of perseverance.

The award also highlights PSG’s rising dominance on the global stage, with the club not only winning major trophies in 2025 but also earning a place in the Ballon d’Or Team of the Season.