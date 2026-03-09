House Committee passes vote of confidence on NDPHC management

KEY POINTS

The House of Representatives Committee on Power has passed a vote of confidence on the management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The decision followed an oversight visit to the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia State to inspect its conversion from Open Cycle to Combined Cycle operations.

NDPHC Managing Director, Mrs. Jennifer Adighije, confirmed the upgrade will harness exhaust heat to generate extra electricity without additional fuel consumption.

Lawmakers directed the EPC contractor to provide daily updates to ensure strict monitoring and timely completion of the project.

MAIN STORY

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Power have expressed high satisfaction with the leadership of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) following a technical inspection of the Alaoji Power Plant. Led by Committee Chairman Rep. Victor Nwokolo, the delegation conducted an oversight visit to assess the progress of the plant’s strategic upgrade.

The core of the inspection focused on the ongoing conversion of the facility into a Combined Cycle power station. During the briefing, MD/CEO Mrs. Jennifer Adighije explained that the new system is designed for maximum efficiency; it captures the waste exhaust heat from existing gas turbines to power steam turbines. This technical advancement allows the plant to generate significantly more megawatts of electricity without increasing gas fuel consumption.

The lawmakers toured several sections of the station, interacting directly with engineers and the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor. While the committee praised the transparency of the Adighije-led management, they emphasized that accountability remains paramount. Consequently, they mandated the contractor to submit daily operational reports to the NDPHC to prevent delays and ensure the project remains within its stipulated timeframe.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The proposed establishment of GAMCO is one of the revolutionary steps… to optimise and revolutionise power generation,” noted the broader context of grid reform, while specifically at Alaoji, Mrs. Jennifer Adighije stated: “We remain committed to strengthening Nigeria’s power generation capacity through effective implementation of projects under the National Integrated Power Project.”

stated: “We remain committed to strengthening Nigeria’s power generation capacity through effective implementation of projects under the National Integrated Power Project.” Rep. Victor Nwokolo and the committee expressed “satisfaction with the transparency demonstrated by the management team and the progress recorded on the project.”

and the committee expressed “satisfaction with the transparency demonstrated by the management team and the progress recorded on the project.” Mr. Emmanuel Ojor, NDPHC Head of Corporate Communications, described the engagement as “productive and enlightening,” enabling lawmakers to see milestones firsthand.

WHAT’S NEXT

The EPC contractor will begin submitting daily activity updates to the NDPHC management as directed by the National Assembly.

to the NDPHC management as directed by the National Assembly. NDPHC will continue providing technical and operational support to ensure the steam turbine integration phase proceeds without hitches.

Upon completion, the Alaoji plant is expected to deliver a significant boost to the national grid, particularly benefiting industrial and residential clusters in the South-East and beyond.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the NDPHC has secured critical political capital through its transparent handling of the Alaoji Power Plant upgrade. By converting waste heat into usable power, the company is proving that technical innovation—rather than just increased fuel spend—is the key to solving Nigeria’s electricity generation deficit.