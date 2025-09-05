Balanced Woman Initiative Marks First Anniversary, Urges Women To Lead In Nation-Building

The Balanced Woman Social Circle Initiative (BW) has marked its first anniversary with a renewed call for women to embrace their role in shaping society through strong families, mentorship, and active participation in national development.

The anniversary conference, themed “The Role of Women in Nation Building,” was held at The Shepherd’s Flock Church in Ikeja with a hybrid audience joining both physically and virtually.

In her keynote address, BW Convener, Mrs. Joke Odumade, decried the suppression of women’s voices under cultural and religious practices, stressing the need for women to rise as change-makers. She said BW was founded to inspire women who are “bold, balanced, and blooming” while addressing real-life challenges such as widowhood, motherhood, and the importance of mentorship for younger women.

“The family is the bedrock of society. When homes are built on respect and shared responsibility, crime reduces and national healing begins,” Odumade said. “This is why BW is more than a women’s group—it is a nation-building initiative.”

Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Mrs. Temilade Aruya, described the anniversary as a celebration of impact and transformation, noting that BW has spent its first year equipping women to thrive across different spheres of life.

“This conference is a bold declaration that women are not spectators in nation-building. We are strategists, nurturers, innovators, and stabilisers,” she said.

The event reinforced BW’s mission to empower women as catalysts for stronger homes, healthier societies, and a more stable nation.