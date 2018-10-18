Bad Boy Record Label CEO Diddy Splits up with Longtime Girlfriend Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura have parted ways, with Diddy linked with a 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2012 after years of speculation, have officially split, PEOPLE reported.

The magazine said the pair went their separate ways months ago and that the parting of ways was done amicably and they remain friends.

“Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career,” the source added.

According to a report on the celebrity news site LoveBScott, Combs has been linked to 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew. The pair have reportedly been spotted together in Miami, and attending Drake’s recent show in Los Angeles.

Combs, 48, and Ventura, 32, met in the early 2000s after she was signed to his Bad Boy Records label. They were first linked together back in 2007 and have collaborated a few times together, including on his 2008 tune “Swagga Like Puff” and her 2009 song “Must Be Love.”

The duo were featured in a steamy 2015 ad for his latest fragrance 3AM.

Both have remained mum about their relationship in the press, attending events together but rarely speaking specifically about their pairing.

Back in 2013, she told Madame Noire, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience. The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication.”

Combs, the business mogul and rapper who is also known under monikers “Puff Daddy” and “Brother Love,” most recently spoke out about Ventura during an an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in June — telling Wendy, “I’m in love now.”

He is a father to six kids — sons Quincy Brown, 27, Justin, 24, Christian, 20, twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 11 — through previous relationships with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman.