Babajide Sanwo-Olu Defeats Lagos State Incumbent Governor Ambode at Alausa

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Defeats Lagos State Incumbent Governor Ambode at Alausa

By
- October 2, 2018
- in 2019 General Elections
173
0
Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, at ward c, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Olanrewaju Yahaya, the electoral officer in charge of the ward, announced that Sanwo-Olu polled 960 votes ahead of the governor who secured just four votes.

Alausa is the seat of power in the state as the governor’s office, state assembly and state secretariat are all there.

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party, is a registered APC member in ward C.

Tinubu had not visited the ward as of the time this report was filed.

In Agbado/Oke-Odo local council development area, Sanwo-Olu trounced Ambode. While he polled 13,380, the governor had 115 votes.
More to follow…

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Mastercard Drives Global Startup Ecosystem at Connecting Tomorrow Forum

Fintech Ideas Pitched to Potential Investors and Collaborators