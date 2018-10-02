Lagos State Deputy Dr Idiat Adebule Announces her Support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Deputy Dr Idiat Adebule Announces her Support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By
- October 2, 2018
- in 2019 General Elections, COVER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
135
0
Idiat

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday, abandoned her boss, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as she announced that she would support Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election.

Adebule told newsmen at Ward A and D,  in Iba Local Council Development Area of Lagos where she participated in the governorship primary of the APC, that she would endorse the candidate chosen by the party.

“The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the deputy governor arrived at the ward, some of her aides came with  Sanwo-Olu’s posters and banners.

At the ward,  accreditation started at 10:36 am as party electoral officials arrived.

There was no formal announcement of the results as the accreditation was brief.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Amazon Increases Wages of Lower-paid Workers

Online retailing giant Amazon is raising pay for