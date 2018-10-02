Lagos State Deputy Dr Idiat Adebule Announces her Support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday, abandoned her boss, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as she announced that she would support Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election.

Adebule told newsmen at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area of Lagos where she participated in the governorship primary of the APC, that she would endorse the candidate chosen by the party.

“The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that when the deputy governor arrived at the ward, some of her aides came with Sanwo-Olu’s posters and banners.

At the ward, accreditation started at 10:36 am as party electoral officials arrived.

There was no formal announcement of the results as the accreditation was brief.