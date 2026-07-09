Aviation unions back NAMA commercialisation to modernise air navigation

Key points

Aviation unions within the NCAA are advocating the commercialisation or privatisation of NAMA.

They argue that greater financial independence would accelerate investment in modern air navigation technology.

The unions say global models show commercially run air navigation providers can deliver better efficiency and infrastructure.

They also oppose proposals to increase Ticket Sales Charges, urging stronger financial accountability instead.

Main story

Unions representing workers at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have called on the Federal Government to commercialise or privatise the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), arguing that the move would unlock funding needed to modernise the country’s air navigation system.

In a joint statement issued by the NCAA Joint Action Committee (JAC), the unions said NAMA’s dependence on government budget allocations has limited its ability to invest in critical infrastructure and adopt technologies required to keep pace with international aviation standards.

They argued that granting the agency greater commercial independence would allow it to attract funding through private investment, capital markets and other financing options, reducing delays associated with government approvals and annual budget cycles.

According to the committee, improved access to capital would support the deployment of advanced air traffic management systems, including satellite-based surveillance technology and modern backup facilities designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

The unions pointed to countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, where commercially operated air navigation service providers have adopted funding models that support continuous infrastructure upgrades and technological innovation.

While outlining NAMA’s existing revenue streams, the committee questioned the level of transparency surrounding some income sources, particularly proceeds from airspace violation penalties and charges for extended operating hours. It said greater financial disclosure would strengthen confidence in the agency’s operations.

The unions also criticised plans to increase the aviation sector’s Ticket Sales Charge, saying improving operational efficiency and financial management should take priority over imposing higher charges on operators and passengers.

They stressed, however, that any commercialisation or privatisation arrangement must preserve the NCAA’s independence as the country’s aviation safety regulator, with responsibility for inspections, certification, oversight and enforcement remaining unaffected.

The issues

Nigeria’s aviation sector requires significant investment to modernise ageing air navigation infrastructure and maintain international safety standards. Industry stakeholders are divided over whether funding should come through increased statutory charges or structural reforms that give agencies greater commercial independence.

What’s being said

“A commercially driven NAMA would be financially sustainable by raising funds through the capital market and taking faster operational decisions based on safety and efficiency.” — NCAA Joint Action Committee

What’s next

The Federal Government and the National Assembly are expected to continue deliberations on proposed reforms affecting NAMA’s funding model and the broader financing structure of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Bottom line

The unions believe giving NAMA greater financial autonomy would accelerate infrastructure upgrades and improve air navigation services without compromising the NCAA’s role as the country’s independent aviation safety regulator.