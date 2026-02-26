Keyamo To Deliver Keynote At Passengers’ Rights Workshop For Lawyers

KEY POINTS

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), will deliver the keynote speech at a workshop scheduled for March 12.

The event is titled “Passengers’ Right Under the Law; Ethical Obligations and Strategic Compliance,” aiming to provide legal updates to air travelers.

The workshop is organized by the Juweirat Law Resource Centre in collaboration with Synergy Attornies to enhance consumer awareness.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), is set to deliver a keynote address at a one-day workshop for lawyers and air flight passengers on March 12. According to a statement by the workshop Coordinator, Mrs. Emmanuella Obi of Synergy Attornies, the event is themed “Passengers’ Right Under the Law; Ethical Obligations and Strategic Compliance.”

The workshop, put together by the Juweirat Law Resource Centre in collaboration with Synergy Attornies, aims to provide relevant information and legal updates to air travelers while addressing misconceptions that discourage the public from patronizing air transportation.

The hybrid workshop targets every sector that patronizes air travel and features several prominent legal and aviation speakers. Mr. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), is expected as a speaker.

The event will be hosted by Mr. Abiodun Awonikoko (SAN), Principal Partner of Synergy Attornies, and will also feature Mr. Oyin Bashorun (SAN), Principal Partner of Churchfield Solicitors. Obi, who is also an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Mediation and Conciliation, noted that the initiative is designed to enhance awareness and improve knowledge of consumer rights within the aviation industry.

The event will take place on March 12, featuring sessions led by the Minister and aviation legal experts.

Organizers are expected to release further details on how interested passengers and lawyers can register for the hybrid sessions.

The participation of the NCAA Director suggests potential updates on consumer protection enforcement and airline compliance standards.

The Bottom Line is that Minister Festus Keyamo’s keynote at the upcoming workshop highlights a government push to strengthen the legal framework surrounding passenger rights. By educating both legal professionals and the flying public, the organizers seek to boost confidence in Nigerian aviation through improved transparency and strategic compliance.