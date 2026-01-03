Air Peace Agrees To Refund Stranded Jamaica-Bound Passengers After NCAA Intervention

Air Peace has agreed to refund passengers affected by a controversial travel disruption that left several Nigerians stranded in Barbados. The decision follows a direct intervention by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) after dozens of travelers were deported from the Caribbean nation.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, confirmed the resolution on Friday. He disclosed that Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, agreed to the refunds as a “goodwill gesture” following a mediation call.

The controversy began when passengers booked for a December 21, 2025, flight from Lagos to Jamaica were rerouted to Barbados.

While some passengers claimed they were coerced into the change, Air Peace maintained that the shift was voluntary. The airline explained that many passengers lacked the necessary transit visas for the original route via Antigua.

According to the airline, these travelers were offered full refunds in Lagos but chose to proceed to Barbados instead.

In total, 67 passengers from the group were allowed entry into Jamaica through Barbados. However, 25 passengers were detained and eventually deported by Barbadian immigration authorities.

Immigration officials cited lack of onward tickets, insufficient funds, and unsatisfactory accommodation plans as reasons for the denial. Despite the airline’s stance that it was not legally at fault, the NCAA urged for a settlement to protect the industry’s image.

Achimugu noted that while there is no evidence of coercion yet, the regulator is prioritizing a peaceful resolution. He clarified that the refund is a financial loss for the airline that they have agreed to bear in the spirit of the season.

The NCAA is still proceeding with a Letter of Investigation (LOI) to ensure such a situation does not happen again.

Sanctions may still apply if the airline is found to have breached any consumer protection regulations during the process.

Affected passengers are now awaiting a formal schedule from the airline on how to claim their money.