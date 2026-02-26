NUATE Commends FAAN Firefighters For Professionalism In MMIA Fire Response

KEY POINTS

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has commended FAAN firefighters for their professional response to the February 23 airport fire.

President Ben Nnabue attributed the successful rescue of all terminal occupants and the prevention of casualties to high-level training and staff dedication.

The union emphasized that human empathy and sacrifice, which artificial intelligence cannot replicate, were critical during the emergency.

MAIN STORY

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has commended the personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) firefighters for their professionalism during the February 23 airport fire. In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, NUATE President Ben Nnabue stated that the training and motivation of staff played a significant role in the response operation.

The fire at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal One, which began at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, resulted in the destruction of equipment worth millions of Naira but recorded no loss of life.

Nnabue noted that the bravery displayed by the officers, alongside other emergency responders, ensured the safe rescue of all terminal occupants. He credited the successful outcome to FAAN’s professional training and retraining programmes, asserting that motivation drives workers to risk their lives on the job. According to Nnabue, no machine or artificial intelligence can replicate the human experience and sacrifice demonstrated by the officers. He urged FAAN management to continue prioritizing staff training to ensure skills remain aligned with ICAO and NCAA standards, further commending the support of agencies such as the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA, and NEMA.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are grateful that no lives were lost, a testament to the high level of skill and dedication exhibited by these heroes,” stated Ben Nnabue , President of NUATE.

, President of NUATE. Nnabue highlighted the human element: “No machine or artificial intelligence can ever replicate the human experience, empathy, and sacrifice demonstrated by these officers during Monday’s emergency response.”

The union emphasized that the outcome: “Showcases the impact of FAAN firefighters’ professional training and retraining programmes.”

WHAT’S NEXT

NUATE will continue to advocate for staff training that meets international standards to ensure the long-term sustainability of the aviation sector.

FAAN is expected to begin the process of replacing the millions of Naira worth of equipment destroyed in the Terminal One blaze.

Stakeholders may conduct a joint review with NEMA and LASEMA to further refine emergency coordination protocols based on the lessons learned from the incident.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that NUATE views the successful MMIA fire response as proof that human training and motivation are indispensable to aviation safety. By prioritizing professional development over technological reliance, the union argues that FAAN can continue to safeguard lives even during major infrastructural emergencies.