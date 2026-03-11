First Lady to lead nationwide push for innovation and new jobs

KEY POINTS

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu will champion a national programme to turn local research and inventions into real products for the market.

Dr. Kingsley Udeh , Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, announced the partnership after a meeting at the State House on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to create jobs and boost the economy by connecting inventors with serious investors.

The Federal Government will “de-risk” these projects to give investors the confidence to put their money into Nigerian innovations.

MAIN STORY

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu is set to lead a major national advocacy drive focused on innovation and commercialisation. The goal of the programme is to take brilliant ideas from Nigeria’s research institutions and turn them into profitable businesses that grow the economy.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, explained that this move is a key part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

During an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister noted that many great inventions in our universities and research centres often get stuck on the shelf. This new programme will act as a bridge, connecting researchers and inventors directly with investors who have the capital to scale these ideas. To make this happen, the Federal Government has promised to “de-risk” the investments—essentially providing a safety net so that investors feel more comfortable putting their money behind new Nigerian technologies.

By leveraging the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) platform, the government hopes to reach people at the grassroots level. Dr. Udeh emphasized that having the First Lady as the face of the project is a “major boost” that will ensure the message reaches every corner of the country. The ultimate aim is to strengthen the financial capacity of Nigerians by helping them make money from the things they produce and invent right here at home.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholder Meetings: The Ministry will begin hosting sessions to identify the most "market-ready" inventions currently sitting in Nigerian research labs.

Investor Forums: Special events will be organized under the RHI banner to introduce local inventors to private sector big-spenders.

Grant Rollouts: Look out for announcements on how the government plans to "de-risk" specific sectors like renewable energy and agric-tech.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the government wants to stop Nigerian inventions from gathering dust. By bringing in the First Lady to champion the cause, they are hoping to turn “good ideas” into “big businesses” that create jobs and put money directly into the pockets of innovative Nigerians.