Average T-Bills Yields Slump as CBN Suspends OMO Auction

The average treasury bills yields crashed by about 12 points at the market on Monday, just as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, suspended its regular auction of the bills via the open market operations, OMO.

It was observed that the market was marginally bullish on Monday in spite of the drop in the average yields with demand witnessed on some medium tenured bills.

However, the overnight rate slumped to 23.33 percent from 29.08 percent last Thursday when activities last happened at the money market.

Similarly, the open buy back (OBB) rate fell slightly on Monday to 21.50 percent from 25.83 percent last week, Business Post reports.