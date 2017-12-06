NSE Index Scoops 1.37% on Sustained Bullish Momentum

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, December 5, maintained the upswing from the previous day on healthy bull run.

Consequently, the All-Share Index soared by 1.37% or 519.8 points to finish at 38,494.43 points, with the year-to-date (YTD) return standing at 43.24 percent. Similarly, the market capitalisation jumped by N181 billion to settle at N13.406 trillion.

Market breadth ended positive with 32 price gainers paired against 11 price losers.Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ chart with a growth of N4.50k to its share value to close at N138 per share.

Dangote Cement followed by adding N4.20k to close at N250 per share, and Unilever gained N1.30k to settle at N42.95k per share. PZ Cussons soared by N1.7k to close at N22.90k per share, while Cadbury increased by N1.5k to end at N15.30k per share.

On the flip side, Forte Oil sat atop the laggard’s table, dropping N1.76k to finish at N43.23k per share. It was followed by Stanbic IBTC, which depreciated by 55k to finish at N42 per share, and Flour Mills of Nigeria, which fell by 40k to end at N33.10k per share.

International Breweries slipped by 24k to close at N59.76k per share, while NASCON went down by 16k to settle at N15.74k per share.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 452.179 million shares exchanged for N5.5 billion and was followed by Consumer Goods, which traded 35.677 million shares worth N1.04 billion.

Custodian and Allied closed today as the most trade stock, selling 90.14 million units worth N338 million.

It was trailed by GTBank, which sold 57.04 million shares valued at N2.5 billion, and Fidelity Bank, which exchanged 52 million units worth N114 million.

Diamond Bank transacted 47 million shares valued at N65.5 million, while Zenith Bank traded 42.8 million shares at N1.1 billion.

At the end of trading, volume of equities traded surged by 4.43 percent from 500.192 million to 522.355 million, while the total value of stocks exchanged by investors rose by 18.32 percent from N6.357 billion to N7.522 billion in 5,150 deals.