5 5 Amazing Features of The Nokia 7 Plus That Will Make You Ditch Other Smartphones

Not many mobile phones can genuinely be described as “iconic”. Nokia’s apparent indestructibility and simplicity is as close as gadgets get! The Nokia 7! Forged from a solid-feeling aluminium frame, sculpted with a smooth back and laced with the hallmark of a sleek design. Jumia Nigeria, your trusted online store will spot features of the Nokia 7 plus and will also let you know why it is the perfect phone you can rely on:
Display- The 6″ full-HD+ display will quickly become your go-to screen around the house. Want to watch and chat? With a gentle tap, split the screen and open two 1:1 windows. It’s multitasking done right.
Beauty in its strength- Machined from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium, Nokia 7 plus is a phone that can take what life throws at you and look good while doing it. Its subtle curves and ceramic-feel coating bring the best of both worlds: a great grip and a clean look.
Leave the lag behind & get going faster- No need to get frustrated waiting for your phone to respond. Nokia 7 plus packs a Qualcomm Snagdragon 660 mobile platform and a 4GB of RAM that provides all you need. Charge up to 50% in 30 minutes with USB type-C charging outstanding 3,800 mAh to guarantee a 2-day battery life
Camera- Pictures live large on colours even in poor conditions. The 12 MP and 13 MP sensors with ZEISS optics and 2 x optical zoom deliver vivid colours that bring your photos to life. On the other side, the 16 MP front camera with ZEISS optics and great low-light performance takes picture-perfect selfies, day or night.
Other Features– From a whisper 6″ 18:9 IPS LCD full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to a wall of sound. Wherever you are and whatever the decibel level is, the three high-quality microphones capture every sonic nuance with Nokia spatial audio.