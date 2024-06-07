Atiku Demands Probe into Alleged Secret Fuel Subsidy Payments

Former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a National Assembly investigation into alleged secret fuel subsidy payments by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. This demand comes amid conflicting statements and documents suggesting substantial ongoing subsidy payments despite public claims of subsidy removal.

Atiku, through his Media Adviser Paul Ibe, accused the Tinubu administration of misleading the public about its stance on fuel subsidies. He claimed that despite Tinubu’s declaration of subsidy removal, the government has been secretly spending trillions of naira on subsidies. Atiku highlighted a leaked document indicating that the Federal Government spent N3.6 trillion on subsidies in 2023 and projected a further N5.4 trillion for 2024.

In response, the Presidency denied these claims. Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the leaked document, reiterating that no such subsidy payments had been made.

Atiku criticized the government for its alleged lack of transparency and accountability, suggesting that the secrecy around the subsidy payments is deterring investments in the oil sector. He stated that Tinubu’s governance style from Lagos had been extended to the federal level, leading to a clandestine subsidy regime. Atiku urged the government to be courageous and accountable for its policies and actions.

He emphasized the need for the National Assembly to prioritize investigating these allegations instead of focusing on less critical issues. He warned that diverting funds meant for the Federation Account without accountability would have serious implications for the country’s financial stability.

The PDP echoed Atiku’s concerns, accusing the APC government of deceit and corruption. National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the alleged N5.4 trillion subsidy payment for 2024 contradicts Tinubu’s public declaration of subsidy removal. He accused the administration of worsening poverty and economic hardship for Nigerians by continuing subsidy payments without implementing cushioning measures.

The PDP demanded that President Tinubu address the nation to clarify the situation and initiate a public inquiry into the reported subsidy payments. The party questioned the criteria for subsidy payments, the responsible agencies, and the volume and cost of subsidized fuel, insisting on transparency and accountability.

Atiku and the PDP called on the National Assembly to thoroughly investigate the alleged secret subsidy payments. They stressed the importance of legislative oversight to ensure accountability and prevent financial misconduct. The PDP urged the President to review his economic team and address the prevalent corruption within the administration to restore public trust and improve the country’s economic conditions.

In summary, the controversy over alleged secret fuel subsidy payments has sparked calls for a thorough investigation by the National Assembly, with Atiku and the PDP demanding transparency and accountability from the Tinubu administration. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges and debates surrounding Nigeria’s economic policies and governance.