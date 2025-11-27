Arsenal Overpower Bayern Munich 3–1 To Extend Perfect Champions League Campaign

Arsenal maintained their flawless Champions League record on Wednesday after dispatching Bayern Munich 3–1 in a matchup between the Premier League and Bundesliga leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took firm control of the contest in the second half after Bayern’s 17-year-old rising talent Lennart Karl briefly pulled the visitors level. Goals from substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli restored Arsenal’s advantage, with the latter capitalising on a costly mistake from Manuel Neuer.

Both teams entered the showdown with four wins from four, but Bayern held a slight edge at the top of the Champions League table. The early stages were tentative, yet the home side found their breakthrough in the 22nd minute when Jurrien Timber connected with a Bukayo Saka corner, steering his header past a scrambling Neuer. The goal underscored Arsenal’s growing reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous teams from set plays.

Eberechi Eze — fresh from his hat-trick in Sunday’s 4–1 victory over Tottenham — should have doubled the advantage shortly after but failed to convert a clear opportunity, dragging his attempt wide.

Arsenal’s control was undone moments later as Bayern struck back in the 32nd minute. Joshua Kimmich delivered a sweeping diagonal pass that Serge Gnabry cushioned perfectly into the path of Karl, who finished confidently beyond goalkeeper David Raya.

The second half saw Arsenal reassert their authority. Neuer was called into action early, tipping a fierce Saka strike over the bar, before Karl broke forward on a dangerous run only to produce a tame finish comfortably gathered by Raya.

As the momentum shifted, Arsenal created chance after chance. Mikel Merino miscued a promising header from another Saka corner, while Neuer denied Cristhian Mosquera from point-blank range. Declan Rice then forced another save with a powerful effort, before Saka narrowly missed turning in the rebound.

The sustained pressure finally told with just over 20 minutes remaining. Dayot Upamecano played an errant pass straight into danger, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to pounce and send a cross into the box. Madueke reacted quickly, guiding the ball into the net to restore Arsenal’s lead.

Bayern then suffered a further setback when Eze lofted a long pass over the defence. Neuer, caught far outside his penalty area, was beaten by Martinelli’s superb first touch, leaving the Brazilian with a simple finish into an empty goal.

Arsenal supporters revelled in the moment, directing taunts at Bayern striker Harry Kane — once a fierce rival as a Tottenham star — with chants echoing throughout the stadium.

Both sides remain well positioned to secure top-eight finishes in the Champions League’s new 32-team league phase, which guarantees automatic progression to the round of 16.