PSV Eindhoven Shock Liverpool 4–1 At Anfield As Reds’ Crisis Deepens

Liverpool’s increasingly turbulent season descended even further on Wednesday night as PSV Eindhoven stormed to a commanding 4–1 victory at Anfield, deepening the crisis surrounding manager Arne Slot.

The Reds initially took the lead through Ivan Perišić’s early penalty, but even Dominik Szoboszlai’s equaliser failed to ignite a meaningful response as the hosts unravelled dramatically in the second half.

Guus Til and Couhaib Driouech — the latter scoring twice — inflicted another bruising defeat on Liverpool, who have now lost nine of their past 12 matches in all competitions. It is their worst run of form since the 1953–54 season, amplifying the pressure on Slot as boos rang around the stadium at full time.

Following a 3–0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, Liverpool have now suffered three consecutive losses, conceding 10 goals across those fixtures. The Reds have dropped six of their past seven Premier League matches and sit 12th in the table — their first time in the bottom half in more than a decade.

The disappointment extends into Europe as well. Wednesday’s defeat was Liverpool’s second loss in five Champions League games and their first home setback in the competition’s opening phase in five years. They currently occupy 13th position in the league phase standings, with only the top eight guaranteed safe entry into the round of 16.

Slot, who admitted on Tuesday that he feels “guilty” over the team’s alarming decline, again appeared bereft of solutions. Empty seats began to appear well before the final whistle as supporters voiced their frustration at the dramatic downturn in performances.

Liverpool’s Fragile Mindset Exposed

Slot opted to leave British-record signing Alexander Isak on the bench after another goalless outing last weekend, though the decision did little to improve the side’s attacking sharpness. Liverpool also became the first English team to lose at home to PSV since 2008.

The hosts struggled badly across all departments: intensity, pressing, one-on-one duels, creativity, and defensive structure. Their predictable build-up repeatedly left them vulnerable to PSV’s counter-attacks.

Virgil van Dijk had urged teammates to show greater responsibility, but the captain was at fault as PSV took the lead in the sixth minute. Instead of clearing a corner, Van Dijk raised his arm and handled the ball. Despite his protests of being fouled, the decision stood, and Perišić converted from the spot in front of a stunned Kop.

Liverpool managed to draw level 10 minutes later when Cody Gakpo’s driving run ended with a shot parried by Matej Kovář, allowing Szoboszlai to guide the rebound home from 12 yards. Moments later, Van Dijk came close to redeeming himself, glancing a header against the crossbar from Mohamed Salah’s corner.

Kovář denied Hugo Ekitike before halftime, but Liverpool’s failure to score again proved costly. PSV retook the lead in the 56th minute when Mauro Júnior threaded a brilliant pass into the path of Til, who outpaced Milos Kerkez and fired clinically beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Gakpo wasted a golden chance to equalise moments later, heading over from close range, adding to Liverpool’s growing list of missed opportunities.

The night worsened in the 73rd minute when Ibrahima Konaté misplayed a routine pass, gifting Ricardo Pepi a clear run at goal. His strike bounced off the post and fell perfectly for Driouech, who slotted into the empty net to make it 3–1.

Deep into stoppage time, Driouech sealed PSV’s emphatic victory when Sergiño Dest surged down the wing and squared for the winger to finish calmly — a moment that left Slot frozen in disbelief on the touchline.