Kylian Mbappé Nets Four As Real Madrid Win 4–3 In Champions League Thriller

Real Madrid ended a frustrating three-game stretch without victory in all competitions on Wednesday night after outlasting Olympiacos 4–3 in a thrilling Champions League encounter marked by a spectacular four-goal performance from Kylian Mbappé.

Olympiacos stunned the visitors early when Chiquinho struck from 20 yards, capping off a well-worked build-up that put the Greek side ahead in front of a lively home crowd. But the night soon belonged to Mbappé, who surged to the top of this season’s Champions League scoring chart with a dominant display.

Madrid equalised in the 22nd minute when Vinícius Júnior threaded a brilliant pass behind the Olympiacos backline, allowing Mbappé to sprint through and fire a low effort between the legs of goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis. Two minutes later, the Frenchman rose to meet an Arda Güler cross, directing a pinpoint header into the far corner to complete the turnaround.

Mbappé sealed his hat-trick shortly afterward — the second fastest in Champions League history — racing clear of the defence and calmly rolling the ball beyond Tzolakis again. His trio of goals arrived within six minutes and 42 seconds, a feat only bettered by Mohamed Salah’s rapid hat-trick for Liverpool against Rangers in 2022.

Olympiacos received a lifeline early in the second half when substitute Mehdi Taremi, who had entered following Chiquinho’s injury, powered a header past stand-in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 52nd minute. Lunin was deputising for Thibaut Courtois, who did not travel due to illness.

Before Wednesday, Madrid had never secured an away victory against any Greek opponent in seven attempts. That unwanted record fell when Mbappé added his fourth of the night, finishing off a flowing passage of play initiated by Vinícius down the left flank.

The goal lifted Mbappé to nine goals in just five Champions League appearances this season, placing him three ahead of Victor Osimhen in the scoring rankings.

Ayoub El Kaabi reduced the deficit again with nine minutes remaining, setting up a tense finish, but Real Madrid held firm to secure their fourth win from five Champions League outings and bounce back from defeat to Liverpool in their previous European fixture.