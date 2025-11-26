Dangote Partners Honeywell International To Drive Refinery Expansion, Targets 1.4m Bpd Capacity By 2028

The Dangote Group has announced a new strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to accelerate the next phase of expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with plans to increase processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2028.

The partnership, the company said, will deliver advanced technologies and specialised services aimed at transforming the Lekki-based refinery into the world’s largest integrated refining complex.

Under the agreement, Honeywell will provide a range of critical technologies — including specialised catalysts, processing equipment and proprietary systems — to enable the refinery to process a wider variety of crude grades more efficiently while improving product quality and operational reliability.

Honeywell, a global Fortune 100 industrial technology company, operates across sectors such as aviation, automotive, industrial automation and advanced materials. Its refining technology arm, Honeywell UOP, has been a key partner to Dangote since 2017, supplying catalyst regeneration units, high-performance column trays and heat-exchanger solutions used in the refinery’s core operations.

Petrochemical Expansion Boosts Polypropylene Output

The Dangote Group also confirmed that it is expanding its petrochemical operations as part of the broader collaboration. Leveraging Honeywell’s Oleflex technology, the company will scale up its polypropylene production capacity to 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum.

Polypropylene is a critical industrial polymer used in packaging, consumer manufacturing, textiles and automotive components.

Fertiliser Capacity to Triple

Beyond refining and petrochemicals, the Group is advancing its fertiliser expansion agenda. Current urea production, which stands at 3 million metric tonnes annually from two production trains, will rise to 9 million metric tonnes with the addition of four new trains.

The expansion is expected to meet fast-growing demand for high-quality fertiliser across Nigeria, Africa and global markets, while strengthening the country’s agricultural value chain.

Strengthening Nigeria’s Energy Security

The Dangote Group reiterated its commitment to deepening Nigeria’s industrial capacity, boosting energy security and driving sustainable economic growth through long-term investments and global partnerships.

“Our mission is to deliver world-class industrial assets that position Nigeria as a competitive energy and manufacturing hub,” the company said, stressing that innovation and strategic collaboration remain central to its vision.