Arsenal FC, KonnecTo Harvesting Nigeria Fan-base Data Unchecked

As some Nigerians break their heads over their beloved English Premiership club sides; Arsenal’s deal with Tel Aviv-based company KonnecTo is causing concerns, because the football club is allegedly using data of its Nigerian fanbase to manipulate them.

In simple terms, they are gaining access into the fans thinking and behaviour. And this is coming at a time when data harvesting and online security of private information are hot topics.

Intelligence-based data collection and analysis platform KonnecTo, run by ex-Israeli military staff, are one of six start-up companies that the club are partnering as part of an initiative to gain a deeper understanding of the Arsenal fanbase.

But concern has arisen following Arsenal and KonnecTo running an online survey for fans in Nigeria with a competition prize as an incentive.

For by signing up for the survey, fans agreed to let KonnecTo trawl their data on social media at a highly sensitive time on the cyber front — collecting pictures and mentions of brands.

Data protection laws in Europe meant that such an exercise would never be allowed but those regulations do not exist in Nigeria.

Arsenal say they chose the African country because of their strong fanbase there since Kanu played for them.

A club spokesman added that it was a trial project and all those taking part had given permission for their data to be scrutinised.