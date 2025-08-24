Arsenal Crush Leeds 5-0 In Ruthless Premier League Display

Arsenal stormed to the top of the Premier League table after dismantling Leeds United 5-0 at the Emirates, extending their unbeaten run against the visitors to seven straight matches.

Captain Martin Ødegaard set the tone early, narrowly missing from range before injury forced him off later in the half. Leeds responded with a dangerous header from Pascal Struijk, but David Raya’s sharp save kept Arsenal level. Moments later, the Gunners broke through. Declan Rice’s pinpoint corner found Jurriën Timber, who powered in a header — Arsenal’s 32nd goal from a set piece since the start of 2023/24.

Timber turned provider minutes before halftime, setting up Bukayo Saka to smash home with his weaker foot for a 2-0 cushion. The hosts resumed after the break in ruthless fashion, as Riccardo Calafiori’s incisive pass released Viktor Gyökeres, who cut inside to net his first Arsenal goal.

Although Saka’s injury briefly dampened spirits, Arsenal quickly extended their dominance. Another corner caused chaos, and Timber bundled home his second of the afternoon. With the contest settled, 15-year-old Max Dowman was handed a dream league debut — and the teenager won a penalty in stoppage time. Gyökeres converted confidently to seal a brace.

The emphatic win propelled Arsenal to the summit and matched a Premier League record of 43 consecutive home matches unbeaten against newly promoted clubs. Leeds, meanwhile, saw their seven-match winning streak end in brutal fashion.