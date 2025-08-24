Barcelona Stage Stunning Comeback To Beat Levante 3-2

Barcelona produced a dramatic fightback to overturn a two-goal deficit and defeat Levante 3-2 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, keeping their perfect LaLiga start intact with a ninth consecutive away victory.

The Catalan giants began positively, with Marcus Rashford making his first start alongside Lamine Yamal. Yet Levante struck first after Iván Romero shrugged off three defenders to beat Joan García. Barça nearly equalised through Ferran Torres, who rattled the crossbar, before Adrián de la Fuente missed a free header that could have doubled Levante’s lead.

The hosts did not waste their next opportunity. Deep in first-half stoppage time, VAR awarded a penalty for handball against Alejandro Balde, which José Luis Morales dispatched confidently to make it 2-0.

Hansi Flick responded with bold halftime changes, introducing Dani Olmo and Gavi. Within three minutes, Pedri unleashed a long-range thunderbolt to spark the comeback, followed swiftly by Torres volleying home from a corner to level proceedings.

Barça’s relentless pressure continued, with Torres and Eric García both denied by inspired Levante goalkeeping. The decisive blow came in stoppage time when Yamal’s floated cross forced defender Unai Elgezabal into an own goal, completing the turnaround.

The victory extended Barcelona’s streak of scoring two or more goals in 13 of their last 16 LaLiga fixtures, while Levante remain winless since their top-flight return.