Arsenal Boosted by Havertz, Ødegaard Return Ahead of Atlético Clash

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

Arsenal FC confirm return of key players

Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard back in squad

Boost ahead of clash with Atlético Madrid

Arsenal targeting first UCL final since 2006

Main Story

Arsenal have received a significant squad boost ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid, with Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard both returning to fitness.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the development, noting that both players are available for selection as the club prepares for a defining European fixture.

Ødegaard’s return is particularly vital given his influence in midfield, where his creativity and leadership have been central to Arsenal’s campaign.

Havertz also strengthens the squad with his tactical flexibility across attacking roles.

What’s Being Said

Speaking on the development, Arteta stated: “Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard are both back available for our game against Atléti.”

The update signals renewed optimism within the squad as Arsenal continue to compete on multiple fronts.

What’s Next

Arsenal head into the fixture after securing a 1-1 draw in Spain. A victory would see them reach their first Champions League final since 2006, marking a major milestone in the club’s resurgence under Arteta.

The coaching staff are expected to assess both players further in training before confirming the starting lineup.