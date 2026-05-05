Forest Stun Chelsea to Boost Survival Hopes as Blues’ UCL Chances Fade

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

Nottingham Forest defeat Chelsea FC 3-1 at Stamford Bridge

Taiwo Awoniyi scores twice in his 100th appearance

Chelsea suffer sixth straight league loss — worst run since 1993

Forest move closer to Premier League survival

Main Story

Nottingham Forest delivered a decisive blow to Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions with a commanding 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge, strengthening their own fight for Premier League survival.

Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring just 97 seconds into the game, marking his milestone 100th appearance for Forest in emphatic fashion. The Nigerian forward capitalised on defensive lapses to head home from close range.

Forest doubled their lead shortly after when Igor Jesus converted a penalty, awarded following a VAR review after a foul inside the box.

Chelsea’s woes deepened before half-time when Cole Palmer saw his penalty saved, compounding a lacklustre attacking display.

Awoniyi added his second early in the second half, effectively sealing the result before a late consolation goal from João Pedro, whose overhead kick did little to mask Chelsea’s struggles.

What’s Being Said

Chelsea’s performance has intensified scrutiny around the club’s instability, following a turbulent managerial cycle that has seen Liam Rosenior recently dismissed after a short tenure.

Club officials have maintained that Chelsea remains an attractive destination for top managers, but recent results and internal uncertainty may challenge that narrative.

What’s Next

Chelsea sit ninth in the table, with their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread as they trail the top-five positions.

Forest, meanwhile, have secured three consecutive league wins and are now six points clear of the relegation zone, requiring just a few more points to confirm survival with three games remaining.