Army Raises Concern Over Low Recruitment Turnout In South-East As Only 200 Youths Register

The Nigerian Army has expressed concern over the low turnout of applicants from the South-East in its ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise, revealing that only 200 youths from the region have so far registered, compared to over 4,000 applicants from other zones.

Brigadier-General Chima Ekeator, who leads the Army Force Headquarters Recruitment Sensitisation Team in Anambra State, disclosed a sensitisation programme for youth leaders and community President-Generals (P-Gs).

He said the mobilisation effort became necessary following poor registration figures in the region, urging community leaders to step up efforts in encouraging young people to take advantage of the opportunity.

“This sensitisation is necessary because, according to records, only 200 persons have registered from the South-East, while in other regions, not less than 4,000 persons have registered,” Ekeator said. “Increased youth participation will enhance the representation of the South-East in the force and ensure that the region’s quota is fully utilised.”

Responding to the development, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, pledged his administration’s support in raising awareness about the recruitment exercise. Speaking through the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Aghamba, the governor called on traditional rulers and President-Generals to mobilise at least 10 youths from each community to enlist in the Army.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, urged eligible youths—especially those between the ages of 18 and 22—to take advantage of the recruitment drive to serve their nation and secure meaningful careers.

The Army’s recruitment exercise continues nationwide, with officials appealing to South-East communities to increase participation to improve regional representation in the military.