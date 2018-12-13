Apple Watch Series 4 Wins 2018 Wearable Award Of The Year

The Apple Watch Series 4 picked up the big prize at the third annual Wareable Tech Awards, being awarded Wearable of the Year. The latest Cupertino smartwatch also pipped the Fitbit Versa to the post by collecting the award for Smartwatch of the Year, as well as winning the Health Tech of the Year prize for its envelope-pushing ECG heart rate features.

Wareable editor Michael Sawh commented: “The year’s standout wearable was closely fought between two smartwatches but it was the Series 4 that ultimately came out on top. It brought about the most dramatic design changes to Apple’s smartwatch since it launched in 2016, but it was the addition of lifesaving features, such as ECG heart rate monitoring and fall detection that ultimately swayed it for the team and the judges.”

It wasn’t all runners-up slots for Fitbit though, with the Charge 3 picking up the coveted Fitness Tracker of the Year award from the wearable tech specialists.

“While Fitbit didn’t win the big one this year, it did walk away with the award it secured with the Alta HR in 2017,” explained Sawh. “The Fitbit Charge 3 was our pick for Fitness Tracker of the Year thanks to its Versa-inspired look, waterproof design and for showcasing the best of Fitbit’s fitness tracking features.”

Garmin won the award for the best sports watch, with its Fenix 5 series beating its own Forerunner 645 Music to the top spot; and running power specialist Stryd won the Speciality Sports Wearable of the Year award. Strava, as it did in 2017, beat the likes of Zwift and Rebble to be crowned Platform of the Year.

The Motiv ring, a smart ring that brings fitness tracking to the finger, secured two nods – an award for being the Breakout of the Year and a highly commended in the Fitness Tracker of the Year category.