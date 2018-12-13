Nigeria’s Economy to Grow by 3 Percent in 2019, Says Udoma

The Minister of Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma, on Wednesday said Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by 2 percent this year and by 3 percent in 2019.

The World Bank expects growth at slightly less than 2 percent in 2018, while and the Central Bank of Nigeria predicts the economy will grow 1.75 percent this year.

“Our projection for the economic growth this year is 2 percent, we believe it will be achieved, and that of next (year), which is projected at 3 percent, will also be achieved,” Udoma told reporters in Abuja.

“Our plans are working,” he said, pointing to growth in the non-oil sector.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, the economy grew by 1.81 percent in the third quarter, after 1.95 percent and 1.50 percent in the first and second quarters.