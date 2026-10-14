APGA endorses Soludo’s role in Tinubu’s 2027 campaign

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th, 2026

KEY POINTS

-The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has congratulated Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his appointment as the state coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign council.

-The party described the appointment as recognition of Soludo’s leadership and commitment to progressive ideals.

-APGA said it had adopted Tinubu as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

-The party confirmed that it would not field a presidential candidate but would contest legislative seats in Anambra.

-APGA expressed confidence in Soludo’s ability to mobilise support for Tinubu across the South-East.

MAIN STORY

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has welcomed the appointment of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the state coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign council, reaffirming its support for the President’s re-election bid.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ejimofor Opara, announced the party’s position in a statement issued in Awka on Tuesday, October 13.

Opara described Soludo’s appointment as recognition of his leadership and commitment to progressive ideals, adding that it aligned with APGA’s position on strategic cooperation between the party and the Federal Government.

He said the partnership was intended to advance the interests of Anambra State and the wider South-East region.

According to Opara, APGA had formally adopted Tinubu as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections at a meeting of its National Executive Committee and during the President’s working visit to Anambra on May 8.

“In line with this resolution, APGA did not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections,” he said.

The party also linked its support for Tinubu to Soludo’s political philosophy, particularly his mantra, “Progressives are Working Together”, which Opara said reflected APGA’s ideological alignment with the progressive movement at the national level.

He maintained that cooperation between the party and the Federal Government had benefited Anambra through collaboration on critical infrastructure and economic development.

Opara further clarified APGA’s electoral strategy for the 2027 elections, stating that the party would support Tinubu in the presidential contest while seeking electoral victories in legislative races across Anambra State.

“In Anambra, it is Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly,” he said.

The party expressed confidence that Soludo’s organisational capacity and acceptance across the South-East would help mobilise support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Opara described the governor’s appointment as an opportunity to strengthen relations between APGA and the Federal Government, with the party maintaining that strategic cooperation would serve the interests of Anambra and the region.

THE ISSUES

APGA’s endorsement of Tinubu establishes the party’s stated position ahead of the 2027 presidential election. By adopting him as its consensus candidate, the party has indicated that it will not present a separate presidential candidate in the election.

At the same time, APGA intends to maintain its political presence through legislative contests in Anambra State. Its position is that support for Tinubu at the presidential level will coexist with the party’s efforts to retain or win seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

Soludo’s appointment as the state coordinator of Tinubu’s campaign council also places the Anambra governor in a role focused on mobilising support for the President’s re-election campaign within the state.

APGA has presented the relationship with the Federal Government as a strategic partnership linked to infrastructure and economic development. However, the party’s claims about the benefits of that cooperation are its own assessment.

The extent to which the arrangement translates into electoral support for Tinubu and further cooperation between the Federal Government and Anambra State will become clearer as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections progress.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Opara said APGA had decided not to field a presidential candidate, stating: “In line with this resolution, APGA did not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.”

On the party’s electoral strategy in Anambra, he said: “In Anambra, it is Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.”

The party’s national publicity secretary also cited Soludo’s mantra, “Progressives are Working Together,” as a reflection of APGA’s ideological alignment with the progressive movement at the national level.

WHAT’S NEXT

Soludo is expected to undertake his responsibilities as the state coordinator of Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign council, with APGA expressing confidence in his ability to mobilise support for the President.

The party is also expected to pursue its stated plan to support Tinubu in the presidential election while fielding candidates for legislative positions in Anambra State.

As the 2027 general elections approach, the implementation of this strategy and the level of support generated for the President’s campaign in the South-East will be important developments to follow.

BOTTOM LINE

APGA has congratulated Soludo on his appointment as Tinubu’s 2027 campaign coordinator in Anambra and reaffirmed its endorsement of the President as its consensus candidate. The party plans to support Tinubu in the presidential election while contesting legislative seats in the state.