449 Candidates set to contest for 40 Kano Assembly seats in 2027

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th, 2026

KEY POINTS

-INEC has released the list of 449 candidates contesting for 40 seats in the Kano State House of Assembly in the 2027 general elections..

-The Speaker of the Assembly, Ismail Falgore-Jibril, is seeking re-election to represent Rogo constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

-The candidates are drawn from 19 political parties.

-Only 13 of the 449 candidates are women, while the remaining 436 are men.

-INEC’s final list contains candidates’ names, political parties, ages, gender and educational qualifications.

MAIN STORY

A total of 449 candidates have been listed to contest the 40 seats in the Kano State House of Assembly in the 2027 general elections, with the incumbent Speaker, Ismail Falgore-Jibril, among those seeking re-election.

Falgore-Jibril, who represents Rogo constituency, is contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list, signed by INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony, was published at the commission’s office in Kano on Monday, October 12.

The candidates are drawn from 19 political parties, reflecting the range of political platforms represented in the contest for seats in the state legislature.

The parties include Accord, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party and the APC.

Others are the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Allied Peoples Movement, Action Peoples Party, Democratic Leadership Alliance, Labour Party and National Democratic Congress.

The remaining parties are the New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party and Zenith Labour Party.

Despite the number of candidates seeking legislative positions, women account for only 13 of those listed, while men make up the remaining 436.

The female candidates are contesting in constituencies including Bebeji, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Karaye, Kiru, Kumbotso, Munjibir, Fagge, Sumaila, Tsanyawa/Kunchi, Ungogo and Warawa.

Among the women on the list, Abasiyya Yahaya is contesting in Bebeji under Accord, while Khadija Lawan-Ahmed is standing for the African Action Congress in Gwale.

Saudat Ibrahim is contesting under the Allied Peoples Movement in Kano Municipal, while Sha’awanatu Yusuf is listed under Accord in Karaye. Zainab Umar is contesting in Kumbotso under Action Alliance.

Karimatu Yahaya is standing under Accord in Munjibir, while Talatu Ishaya is contesting under the Allied Peoples Movement in Fagge. Hasina Muhammad is also listed under Accord in Sumaila.

In Tsanyawa/Kunchi, Aisha Lawan is contesting under the APC. Na’ima Yahaya is standing under the African Democratic Congress in Ungogo, where Ramlatu Yahaya of the Peoples Democratic Party and Aishatu Adamu-Garba of the Peoples Redemption Party are also listed.

Amina Yahaya is contesting under Accord in Warawa constituency.

The INEC list provides details of the candidates, including their names, political affiliations, ages, gender and educational qualifications.

The published figures establish the number of candidates competing for the state assembly seats ahead of the 2027 elections, with Falgore-Jibril among the incumbents seeking another term.

THE ISSUES

The 449 candidates listed for 40 seats illustrate the level of competition for legislative positions in Kano State ahead of the 2027 elections. With candidates drawn from 19 political parties, voters will have multiple party options in the contest for representation in the state assembly.

The number of women on the list is another notable feature of the contest. Only 13 candidates are female, compared with 436 males, meaning women account for about 2.9 per cent of all candidates listed.

The figures highlight the difference between male and female participation among those seeking seats in the Kano legislature. However, the list alone does not establish the reasons for the disparity or indicate the eventual election outcomes.

The participation of the incumbent Speaker also places the contest for Rogo constituency among the races to watch, as Falgore-Jibril seeks another term under the APC.

WHAT’S NEXT

The listed candidates will proceed towards the 2027 general elections, when voters in Kano State will elect representatives to the 40-seat House of Assembly.

The published INEC list provides information on the candidates and their political affiliations ahead of the polls. The election will determine which candidates secure legislative seats and the composition of the next state assembly.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC has listed 449 candidates from 19 political parties to contest the 40 seats in the Kano State House of Assembly in 2027. The list includes Speaker Ismail Falgore-Jibril, who is seeking re-election under the APC, while women account for just 13 of the candidates.