TCN schedules repairs after fault, cuts power to parts of Abuja

By Emmanuella Opara | October 13th, 2026

KEY POINTS

-A fault on the Apo-Karu 132kV transmission line disrupted electricity supply to the Karu substation on Monday evening.

-TCN engineers identified a cut jumper on the yellow phase at Tower T2 during an inspection.

-Maintenance crews are scheduled to carry out urgent repairs on Tuesday to restore the line.

-Affected areas include Karu, Nyanya, Kugbo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi and Mararaba.

-TCN has apologised to electricity consumers affected by the outage.

MAIN STORY

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a power outage affecting several communities in the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring areas following a fault on the Apo-Karu 132-kilovolt transmission line.

The company said the line tripped at 5:31 p.m. on Monday, October 12, resulting in a loss of electricity supply to the Karu substation.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, TCN said its engineers discovered a cut jumper on the yellow phase at Tower T2 after physically inspecting the transmission line.

The company said its maintenance team was scheduled to undertake urgent repairs on Tuesday as part of efforts to restore the affected line to service.

The outage has prevented the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) from supplying electricity to customers in several locations served by the Karu substation.

Areas affected include Karu, Nyanya, Kugbo, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi and Mararaba, as well as adjoining communities.

TCN apologised to electricity consumers for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

The company did not specify an exact time for the restoration of electricity supply in the affected areas.

THE ISSUES

The outage highlights the immediate impact that faults on transmission infrastructure can have on electricity distribution and supply to households and businesses.

The Apo-Karu transmission line serves the Karu substation, and the fault disrupted power supply through the facility. With AEDC unable to supply electricity to the listed communities, residents and businesses in the affected areas may experience interruptions to their daily activities until the line is restored.

The discovery of a cut jumper at Tower T2 provides a specific indication of the fault identified by TCN’s engineers. The scheduled maintenance work is therefore central to restoring the affected transmission line and enabling electricity distribution to resume.

However, the company has not provided a definite restoration time, leaving consumers without a confirmed timeline for the return of electricity.

WHAT’S NEXT

TCN’s maintenance crew is expected to carry out urgent repairs on the Apo-Karu transmission line on Tuesday.

The restoration of the line is expected to enable electricity supply to the Karu substation to resume, allowing AEDC to restore service to affected customers, subject to the completion of repairs and the resumption of normal operations.

Consumers in the affected communities will have to await updates on the progress of the maintenance work and the restoration of electricity.

BOTTOM LINE

A fault on the Apo-Karu 132kV transmission line has disrupted electricity supply to several communities served by the Karu substation. TCN has identified a cut jumper at Tower T2 and scheduled urgent repairs for Tuesday, but an exact time for the restoration of power has not been announced.