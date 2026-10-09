Nigeria highlights gaps in femicide data, calls for global cooperation

KEY POINTS

• Nigeria has highlighted gaps in data collection and monitoring as obstacles to assessing gender related killings across Africa.

• The country has called for safeguards against the use of digital technologies to facilitate violence, exploitation and trafficking.

• Nigeria advocates coordinated international action to combat trafficking in women and girls and strengthen investigations and prosecutions.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has called for improved data collection and international cooperation to address violence against women and girls, highlighting difficulties in accurately assessing gender related killings across Africa.

The position was attributed to Nigeria’s delegation during an interactive dialogue on the advancement and empowerment of women and girls at the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee on Thursday. The specific intervention has not been independently confirmed against an official UN record.

According to the account of the intervention, Nigeria identified inadequate data collection, conflict and weak monitoring mechanisms as obstacles to establishing the scale of femicide across the continent. It stressed that reliable statistics were necessary to develop effective policies to prevent violence against women and girls.

The delegation also raised concerns about sexual violence and the killing of women and girls because of their sex, describing these as manifestations of gender inequality.

Digital technology was another area of concern. Nigeria warned that emerging technologies could pose risks to women’s safety and fundamental rights if used to facilitate trafficking, exploitation, violence, abuse or discrimination.

On human trafficking, the delegation called for stronger international cooperation, arguing that countries could not effectively address the problem through isolated national efforts.

It advocated a coordinated, comprehensive and survivor centred approach involving countries of origin, transit and destination. The delegation also emphasised effective investigations and the prosecution of perpetrators.

Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to women’s rights, gender equality and sustainable development. It also aligned itself with the African Group’s position and called for closer cooperation between governments and relevant international institutions.

THE ISSUES

Gaps in data collection can limit the ability of governments to assess the scale and distribution of gender related killings. Reliable reporting can help policymakers identify patterns and determine where prevention measures and support services are needed. The supplied account does not provide figures showing the extent of these gaps across African countries. The concerns attributed to Nigeria about digital technology point to the potential for technological tools to be misused against women and girls. However, the account does not identify specific technologies, cases or companies, so it does not establish the scale of technology facilitated abuse. Human trafficking can involve countries of origin, transit and destination. The call for coordinated international action reflects the need for cooperation across national borders, including in investigations and efforts to prosecute perpetrators. A survivor centred approach places the needs and protection of affected people within anti trafficking responses. The account does not specify new measures or implementation arrangements adopted by Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

The account describes Nigeria’s call for stronger data collection, international cooperation and more effective responses to trafficking. It does not identify a new agreement, policy announcement or implementation deadline. The reported intervention should be checked against an official UN record or Nigerian delegation statement before publication.

BOTTOM LINE

The reported Nigerian position links efforts to prevent violence against women and girls with better data and stronger international cooperation. Confirmation of the original UN statement is still needed to establish the details of the intervention and its attribution.

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