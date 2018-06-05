APC Rally: Opeyemi Bamidele to be Flown Abroad for Further Treatment

Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele fondly addressed by supporters as ‘MOB’ has paid his dues in politics and he has since 1999 held various elective and appointive positions in Lagos and Ekiti states.

Opeyemi who was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports during the tenure of Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu as Lagos state governor and also stood as one of his trusted foot soldiers has also come a long way with the APC guber candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

A police officer who was among the security agents standing in front of the building during the visit of Fayemi and other party leaders to the APC state secretariat at Ajilosun area on Friday had suddenly aimed at the dignitaries and he had fired two bullets before getting disarmed.

While the first one hit the guy known as Femi in the neck , the second one got Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele in the belly, the former reps member was later rushed to the hospital in Fayemi’s personal car. It was reliably gathered that though the former Lagos commissioner is responding to treatment, a decision has been made that he should seek a better treatment abroad.

We reliably learned that the APC guber candidate who has shown great concerns about Opeyemi’s state of health and provided the needed moral support since the incident was recorded on Friday is also according to a source, preparing to fly him to London for further treatment.

Sources hinted that the soft-spoken Fayemi has also ordered the planned campaign flag off suspended as he sincerely wishes he would have the former reps member around for the event. The former reps member will leave the shores of the country today or tommorow.