APC Rally: Opeyemi Bamidele to be Flown Abroad for Further Treatment

- June 5, 2018
Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele  fondly addressed by supporters as ‘MOB’  has paid his dues in politics and he has  since 1999 held various elective and appointive positions in Lagos and Ekiti states.

Opeyemi who was the Commissioner for Youth and Sports during the tenure of  Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu as Lagos state governor  and also stood as one of his trusted foot soldiers has also come a long way with the APC  guber candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

A  police officer who was among the security agents standing in front of the  building  during the visit of Fayemi and other party leaders to the  APC  state secretariat  at Ajilosun area on Friday  had  suddenly aimed at the dignitaries and  he  had fired two bullets before getting disarmed.

While the first one hit the guy  known as  Femi in the neck , the second one got  Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele in the belly, the former reps member was  later rushed to the hospital in Fayemi’s  personal car. It was reliably gathered that though the former Lagos commissioner is responding to treatment, a decision has been made that he should seek a better treatment abroad.

We reliably learned  that the APC guber candidate who has   shown great  concerns about Opeyemi’s  state of health and provided the needed moral support since the incident was recorded on Friday  is  also according to a source,  preparing to fly him to  London for further treatment.

Sources hinted  that the soft-spoken Fayemi  has also ordered  the planned campaign flag off suspended as he sincerely wishes he would have the former reps member around for the event. The former reps member will  leave the shores of the country today or tommorow.

