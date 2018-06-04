APC Rally: Bamidele Opeyemi Moved to Lagos for For Further Treatment

Opeyemi Bamidele, a former house of representatives member, has been moved to Lagos for post-surgery treatment, says Ahmed Salami, his media aide.

Salami said there are no equipment and personnel to treat his principal in Ekiti.

Bamidele was hit by bullets on Friday when a policeman released sporadic gunshots at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.

The incident took place on the campaign trail of Kayode Fayemi, the party’s candidate for the July 14 governorship election.

According to his aide, Bamidele was immediately taken to the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and was reported to be responding to treatment.

But in a statement on Sunday, Salami said Bamidele had to be relocated for follow-up treatment.

“Let me put on record that his being taken to Lagos was caused by gross dearth of equipment and personnel at EKSUTH,” he said.

“As much as we salute the proficiency and commitments of the doctors in the hospital, let me also add that many of the consultants and equipment used in performing the surgery were hired from other hospitals.

“To forestall a situation whereby we have to rely on bringing equipment that were readily available in other hospitals down to Ekiti to treat him, we decided to shift him to such hospital to fast-track his recuperation.”

Salami said Bamidele, who was hit in the stomach and legs, was flown to Lagos in an ambulance chopper Sunday evening.

“Though Bamidele’s health has stabilised appreciably, but there was a need for him to go for post-surgery treatments to ensure quick convalescence for him to be able to join Dr Fayemi’s campaign train, of which he has been playing a pivotal role,” he added.