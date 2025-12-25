Tinubu Sets Up APC Committee To Resolve Internal Conflicts Ahead Of 2027 Elections

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a high-level committee to address internal disputes within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

The Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation was inaugurated on Wednesday in Lagos and is tasked with fostering unity, resolving intra-party disagreements and strengthening the party’s mobilisation framework ahead of the polls.

The committee is chaired by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, with former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, serving as member and secretary. Its membership cuts across key blocs within the party, including governors, ministers, lawmakers and senior party figures.

Members include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; and governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also on the committee are Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; and the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Masari.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Buni thanked President Tinubu and the party leadership for the confidence reposed in the committee, assuring that members would approach the assignment with diligence and a strong sense of responsibility.

He said the committee would embark on wide-ranging consultations and strategic engagements to craft a durable and inclusive conflict resolution framework capable of strengthening party cohesion.

According to him, the committee’s work would prioritise inclusiveness, particularly for aggrieved party members, while also identifying potential risks and adopting proactive measures to prevent future disputes. He cautioned members against allowing personal interests to undermine the broader objectives of the party.

The inauguration follows President Tinubu’s recent call for unity within the APC during the party’s 15th National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on December 19. At the meeting, the president urged party leaders to embrace tolerance and inclusiveness, noting that internal cohesion was essential for the survival of democracy and the strength of the ruling party.