Keyamo Approves Redeployment Of Directors Across NCAA, NAMA

The aviation sector has recorded fresh leadership movements following the approval of a minor redeployment exercise by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The changes affect director-level positions within key aviation agencies, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and are intended to strengthen institutional oversight and improve coordination across the sector.

According to information conveyed through the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, the redeployments form part of routine administrative measures aimed at enhancing efficiency and regulatory effectiveness.

As part of the exercise, Engineer Godwin Gyang Balang has been moved from the Directorate of Aerodromes and Airspace Standards to the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards at the NCAA, where he will now oversee aircraft safety and maintenance compliance.

In another redeployment, Alhaji Ahmad Abba has been transferred from NAMA to the NCAA as Director of Aerodromes Safety Standards. Abba previously served in NAMA’s Directorate of Special Duties and is expected to apply his operational experience to airport safety regulation.

Meanwhile, the former Director of Aerodromes Safety Standards at the NCAA has been redeployed to NAMA’s Directorate of Special Duties, a move officials say will encourage cross-agency collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The ministry described the reshuffle as a strategic step to optimise expertise within the aviation system and reinforce regulatory performance across agencies.