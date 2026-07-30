Stakeholders seek greater investment in science, education research

Key points

Stakeholders called for increased investment in science, innovation and quality education to drive sustainable development.

Experts urged stronger collaboration among government, academia and industry to accelerate research and innovation.

Speakers identified artificial intelligence, climate change and food security as key areas requiring scientific solutions.

The three-day conference attracted researchers and academics from tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Main story

Stakeholders at the 2026 National Annual Conference on Science and Education Research have called for increased investment in science, innovation and quality education to drive sustainable development.

The call was made on Wednesday at the opening of the three-day conference organised by the School of Sciences, Adamawa State College of Education, Hong.

The conference, themed “Science in Action: Transforming Life and Reshaping the Future,” attracted scholars, researchers, scientists and educationists from tertiary institutions across the country.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Ibrahim Habu, described the annual gathering as an important platform for promoting research and academic collaboration.

Habu commended the management of the college for its support and praised members of the organising committee for the successful commencement of the conference.

In his welcome address, the Dean of the School of Sciences, Dr Larina Patrick, said the conference was designed to strengthen research capacity and promote intellectual exchange.

Patrick said the event would encourage scientific innovations capable of addressing societal challenges while providing researchers with opportunities to share findings and build partnerships.

The Provost of the college, Prof. Benson Yusuf, represented by the Deputy Provost (Administration), Dr John Zabiri, said the conference reflected the institution’s commitment to scholarship and innovation.

Zabiri urged academics to deepen the culture of quality research and scholarly publications to enhance the visibility of the college.

He described the conference theme as timely, noting that science and innovation remained critical to addressing challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, emerging diseases and digital transformation.

According to him, colleges of education have a responsibility to produce teachers capable of inspiring innovation, critical thinking and practical problem-solving among learners.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Jamu Yerima said science should be viewed as a practical instrument for transforming lives and shaping the future.

“Scientific knowledge has become indispensable in healthcare, agriculture, education, communication, governance, and economic development.”

He also said:

“The invention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most significant technological advancements of the present era, which the educational institutions must embrace responsibly.”

Presenting the lead paper, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Adamawa State University, Mubi, Prof. Marcel Agah, described science as the foundation of modern civilisation.

Agah advocated increased investment in science education, digital infrastructure, innovation hubs and modern laboratories.

He also called for stronger collaboration among government, educational institutions and industry to harness scientific research for national development.

The conference, which ends on Friday, will continue with plenary sessions, technical discussions and paper presentations.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face challenges including inadequate research funding, limited laboratory infrastructure and weak collaboration between academia and industry. Stakeholders argue that addressing these gaps is essential to producing innovations that support economic growth and solve pressing national challenges.

What’s being said

“Scientific knowledge has become indispensable in healthcare, agriculture, education, communication, governance, and economic development.” — Prof. Jamu Yerima.

“The invention of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most significant technological advancements of the present era, which the educational institutions must embrace responsibly.” — Prof. Jamu Yerima.

Bottom line

Participants at the conference agreed that sustained investment in science, innovation and education, backed by stronger collaboration among government, academia and industry, is critical to equipping Nigeria to address future economic and social challenges.