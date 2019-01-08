Any Governor Not Supporting Atiku Campaigning Against Himself, PDP Warns

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it is a fallacy that the governors of the South East are not campaigning for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary who described PDP governors in the South East as committed stakeholders to the Atiku presidency said any governor campaigning against Atiku is campaigning against himself.

“There is no South- East governor that is not committed to the Atiku presidential project. These governors are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and they are working for our party. For those claiming these governors are not committed to Atiku’s presidential election, is there anywhere the governors have said ‘go and vote for Buhari or APC?”

“Has any governor in the South East publicly come out to tell the people ‘don’t vote for Atiku, vote for Buhari? I also know that there is no South East governor that will publicly come out and say ‘don’t vote for Atiku, vote for Buhari’.

“None of our PDP governors will do that because it is clear that injury to one is injury to all. If any governor says don’t vote for Atiku, such a governor is already campaigning against himself” he said.