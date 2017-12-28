AMCON Acquires N3.7trillion Non-performing Loans from Banks

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, has so far acquired over 12,000 non-performing Loans, NPLs, from 22 banks worth N3.7 trillion have been so far by is reporting.

According to a report by Business Journal, the sum of N2.2 trillion has been injected as financial accommodation to 10 commercial banks in order to prevent systemic failure in the banking sector. This has contributed in stabilising the financial system in Nigeria.

Records from AMCON also indicate that about N3.66 trillion of depositors’ funds were protected since the creation of the corporation during the 2008/2009 financial crisis while approximately 14,000 jobs were saved as a result of AMCON’s intervention in the banking sector.

Meanwhile, leading legal luminaries including the former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice I. N. Auta and the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa have joined the campaign by the management of AMCON) in calling for a paradigm shift in debt recovery processes in Nigeria.

Such shift according to them would act as act as panacea, if indeed the Corporation were to meet its mandate of resolving its huge outstanding obligation.

Current AMCON management under the leadership of its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ahmed Kuru, upon assuming office and reviewing the challenges as well as bottlenecks inhibiting recoveries mounted a strong campaign that the current practice where habitual and recalcitrant debtors are treated with kid gloves, especially by agencies of government would not help AMCON resolve these loans before its sunset date.

According to Justice Auta, the approach to debt recovery and resolution must change at this point in the life of AMCON especially going into 2018 and beyond because the Corporation came as a child of necessity at the time it was created with all the good intentions in the world to recalibrate the beleaguered economy of the country at the time.

In his words, “Nigeria witnessed the 2007 global financial crisis, which was caused by insolvency, illiquidity, poor corporate governance and outright financial crimes.

“However, with the creation of AMCON by the federal government, no bank has been liquidated, depositors’ funds are safe and no bank has been subject to collection queues.

“The financial crisis led to the depression in value of the securities created against these defaulting loans thereby leaving the banks with an unfortunate inability to recover their losses.

“The effect of such monumental exposure was that banks were unable to sustain the equilibrium of lending required to maintain a vibrant economy.

“This in turn led to higher interest rates and an inability to perform the bank’s primary functions of financial intermediation like the pooling of savings and lending.”

AMCON was created by Federal Government to be a key stabilizing and re-vitalizing tool aimed at resolving the non-performing loan assets.