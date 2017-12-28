Active Telecoms Subscribers in Nigeria Hit 141million in October

The number of active subscribers of the telecommunication networks in Nigeria grew to 140,766,653 in October 2017 from 139,905,213 in September, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has revealed.

The industry regulator disclosed this in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data that was available on its website on Tuesday, December 19.

Active subscribers increased by 861,440. According to the data, 140,350,383 of the 140,766,653 active numbers subscribe to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network services.

The GSM operators’ active customers’ figure increased by 863,551 in October, after the 139,486,832 subscribers recorded in September.

The reports stated that out of the GSM operators, MTN had 50,720,702 users in October, showing an increase of 413,533 from the 50,307,169 it recorded in September.

Globacom’s figure increased in October by 68,954 with 37,418,933 customers, as against 37,349,979 in September.

Airtel had 35,089,690 subscribers in the month under review, which showed an increase of 463,946 users, from the 34,625,744 recorded in September.

9mobile recorded a drop in customers by 82,882 in October, giving a customer base of 17,121,058, as against 17,203,940 users in September, NAN reports.