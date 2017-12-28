NEPZA Nets $2.8billion in FDI, Licences Three New FZs

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, said it has licenced three new Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and generated over $2.751billion in Foreign Direct Investment.

The Managing Director,Hon. Emmanuel Jime in a statement, who announced the names of the new FTZs as: Nasco Town FTZ; Quit Aviation Services FTZ; and Tomaro FTZ, explained that, besides this netting the country over $2.751billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, the new FTZs are targeting direct jobs in excess of 50, 000.

He said; “Under my stewardship, we have so far been able to licence three new industrial parks i.e. Nasco Town Free Zone, which is valued $2,086billion. It is estimated, at completion, to be able to provide 15,000 direct jobs.

“The second is Quit Aviation Services Free Zone, valued at $215million, and is estimated to provide jobs in their thousands. And there is: Tomaro Industrial Park, in Lagos, valued at $450million. It would also provide jobs running into the thousands,”he said.

The NEPZA helmsman listed challenges he met upon assumption of office to include low staff morale, inter-agency rivalry, delayed promotions and poor investor-confidence, but said he has been able to make appreciable impact with the support of his cooperative management team.

The managing director refuted the erroneous media reports that the Authority had padded its 2018 budget estimates.

His words: “I wish to state clearly, categorically and emphatically that any story about a padded budget or a bloated personnel cost by the Authority is false and misleading. NEPZA has neither padded her budget proposal nor bloated its personnel cost!

“Although the stories mentioned figures here and there, both failed to state clearly that the figures were queries from the Distinguished Senators to which the NEPZA leadership gave clear, detailed and satisfactory explanations.

“It is true that the Personnel Cost in NEPZA’s 2017 budget is N638million and the proposed budget for 2018 is N710million, but it is grossly incorrect to insinuate or suggest that the ‘budget was over bloated’ or state that ‘there is a N205million surplus discovered’ in the 2018 budget estimates of NEPZA.

The statement reads further: “Personnel Costs of Government Agencies, NEPZA inclusive, are domiciled with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), and NEPZA has no access to the fund as the staff are paid directly through the IPPIS.