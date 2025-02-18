Bizwatch Nigeria Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 18th February 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Here is a roundup of the major news stories making headlines today, brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

1. Lagos Assembly Requested DSS Security Amid Speaker Leadership Crisis

The political turmoil at the Lagos State House of Assembly has deepened following the presence of armed operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police at the Assembly complex on Monday.

New information has emerged showing that the Assembly itself requested the DSS to provide security ahead of February 18, 2025, amid concerns over former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa’s alleged plans to return to office. A letter dated February 14, 2025, and signed by Acting Clerk Abubakar Ottun, warned that Obasa’s comeback attempt posed a security risk.

As a result, DSS operatives were stationed at the Assembly from February 16, enforcing tight security measures to prevent any disruption.

2. Nigerian Air Force to Investigate Civilian Deaths in Katsina Airstrike

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, has ordered an investigation into reports of civilian casualties following an airstrike in Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward, Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The airstrike was part of a military operation responding to intelligence that bandits had attacked a Police Mobile Force post, killing two officers and four vigilantes. While the Air Force confirmed neutralizing several bandits, there are claims that six civilians were also killed in the air raid.

Abubakar described the reports as “deeply troubling” and assured the public that a full investigation would be conducted to verify the claims while reaffirming the Air Force’s commitment to professionalism.

3. Kano Court Stops Federal Government from Controlling Local Government Funds

A Kano State High Court has ruled that the Federal Government cannot interfere with funds allocated to the state’s 44 local government councils. Justice Musa Ibrahim Karaye delivered the ruling after reviewing evidence presented by local government officials.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had requested the court to withhold the disbursement of funds, citing irregularities in the local government elections held in October 2024. However, the court dismissed the motion, stating that blocking funds would hinder grassroots development.

4. Atiku Accuses President Tinubu of Meddling in Lagos Assembly Affairs

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of interfering in the leadership crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly instead of focusing on Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

Atiku’s remarks follow the deployment of DSS operatives to the Assembly. In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he condemned the DSS invasion, calling it an attack on democracy. He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

5. Ned Nwoko Denies Rumors of Marrying Chika Ike

Billionaire and Senator Ned Nwoko has dismissed rumors that he is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife or that he is responsible for her pregnancy.

The speculation intensified after Chika Ike shared maternity photos on Instagram, and Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels, deactivated her social media account. However, Nwoko’s media team has called the rumors baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

6. DSS Explains Its Presence at Lagos Assembly

The DSS has clarified that its deployment at the Lagos State House of Assembly was in response to a formal request from the House leadership.

A letter signed by Acting Clerk A.T.B. Ottun on February 14, 2025, warned of possible disruptions due to plans to reinstate impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. The DSS stated that its role was purely to maintain order and ensure the safety of Assembly members.

7. Boko Haram and ISWAP Receiving Foreign Funding – Military Official

Major General Adekunle Ariyibi, Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations, has stated that Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have survived for over 15 years due to foreign financial support.

His comments come after U.S. Congressman Scott Perry recently alleged that the now-defunct United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had funded terrorist groups like Boko Haram. Ariyibi emphasized that external assistance has made it difficult to eliminate insurgency in Nigeria.

8. Peter Obi Urges Reopening of Onitsha Head Bridge Market

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on authorities to reconsider the closure of Onitsha’s Head Bridge Market.

The market was shut down as part of a crackdown on illegal drug sales. While Obi acknowledged the need to curb illegal activities, he argued that shutting down the entire market has negatively affected innocent traders. He urged authorities to adopt a balanced approach that punishes wrongdoers without harming legitimate businesses.

9. Tension in Osun as APC and PDP Battle Over Local Government Control

Osun State witnessed unrest on Monday as masked gunmen stormed local government secretariats amid a power struggle between APC and PDP.

APC members, citing a recent Court of Appeal ruling reinstating elected council chairmen, attempted to take over secretariats but faced resistance from unknown gunmen. Security forces intervened in some locations to prevent further violence.

10. Tambuwal Criticizes APC’s Economic Reforms, Calls Them “Misleading”

Senator and former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has criticized the APC-led government’s economic policies, describing them as misleading and harmful to Nigerians.

Tambuwal also accused the APC of using economic hardship and propaganda to lure opposition members into defecting. In response, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka dismissed Tambuwal’s comments, pointing out his own history of switching political parties.

That's all for today's top Nigerian newspaper headlines.