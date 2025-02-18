Dangote Labels $23 Billion Refinery as the “Biggest Risk of My Life” in Forbes Interview

In a candid interview with Forbes on Monday, billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote revealed that his $23 billion Dangote Refinery project, the largest of its kind in Africa, represents the “biggest risk” of his life.

The refinery, which boasts a groundbreaking capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has been a monumental undertaking fraught with financial, regulatory, and logistical challenges.

“If this didn’t work, I was dead,” Dangote admitted, underscoring the high stakes involved in the project. Despite its transformative potential for Africa’s energy sector, the journey to completion has been marked by significant uncertainties. Dangote highlighted the difficulties in securing financing, navigating regulatory hurdles, and ensuring a steady supply chain for the refinery’s operations.

The refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, is not just a business venture but a cornerstone of Dangote’s vision for African industrialization. “We have to build our nation by ourselves. We have to build our continent by ourselves, not [rely on] foreign investment,” he asserted. Dangote emphasised that Africa has long been a “mere dumping ground for finished products,” his refinery aims to change that narrative by enabling the continent to refine its crude oil, thereby fostering economic growth and prosperity.

Despite the immense challenges, Dangote remains steadfast in his commitment to the project. According to the Forbes report, he has been deeply involved in the refinery’s development, regularly meeting with engineers and managers to oversee progress. His dedication extends beyond the refinery, as he is also working on ambitious initiatives such as constructing a subsea pipeline to transport natural gas from the Niger Delta to Lagos and expanding the capacity of the refinery’s fertiliser plant.

Dangote’s focus on Nigeria remains unwavering, even as he has established a family office in Dubai and involved his three daughters in various roles within the family business. Looking ahead, he plans to take the refinery public within the next year or two, a move that could further solidify its impact on the global energy market.