Air Peace Kicks Off Flights on Abuja-Uyo Route

Domestic airline, Air Peace on Thursday,December 7, commenced daily flight operations on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

The inaugural flight, a Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN, took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9.30 a.m. and landed at the Ibom Airport, Uyo at 10.26 a.m.

The carrier’s Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, said the new flights would complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service.

Iwarah said the commencement of the flight was in response to the yearnings of air travelers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

He said it will afford air travelers more options to choose from when making their business and leisure trips, especially during the yuletide.

Speaking on the development, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Obong Victor Attah, commended Air Peace for giving the people more options.