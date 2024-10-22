Air Peace Announces N200,000 Fare For Lagos-Abuja Flights Amid Economic Strain

Beginning November 1, 2024, Air Peace has announced fare charge to N200,000 for a one-way flight from Lagos to Abuja, marking a significant fare increase that highlights the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This adjustment comes as airlines wrestle with rising operational costs, forcing many to raise ticket prices amid growing frustration from passengers.

The fare hike positions Air Peace as the most expensive option for domestic flights on this route, with competitors like Aero offering tickets ranging from N94,000 to N109,000, Arik Air priced between N104,405 and N139,292, and Ibom Air charging between N124,000 and N133,000.

These increases have led many travelers to reconsider air travel altogether, with some opting for road transport instead.

Reports from the airport indicate that the surge in airfares has resulted in stranded passengers, particularly on the high-demand Lagos-Abuja route.

Many travelers are struggling to secure seats, exacerbating the frustration felt by those reliant on air travel for business and personal commitments.