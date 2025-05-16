AI Skills In Hot Demand As Digital Economy Booms

Africa’s booming digital economy is driving an unprecedented demand for artificial intelligence and cybersecurity skills, with companies struggling to keep pace, according to a new SAP report released Thursday.

The study, Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed, warns that a shortage of expertise is already derailing projects and stifling innovation across the continent.

Conducted at the end of 2024, the research surveyed mid-size and enterprise-level companies across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, revealing how organisations are adapting to meet the technological demands of 2025.

Interim Managing Director for South Africa at SAP, Nazia Pillay, underscored the urgency of addressing the skills gap. “The data is clear: African companies expect the demand for AI skills to increase this year, with six in ten saying AI skills are ‘extremely important’ to their success,” Pillay said.

The report noted that 90 per cent of surveyed companies are facing negative consequences from the shortage of AI expertise, including project delays, stalled innovation, and lost business opportunities.

The research indicates a universal expectation among African organizations for increased demand for AI skills in 2025, with 85 per cent prioritising AI development skills and 83 per cent focusing on generative AI capabilities.

To bridge this gap, two-thirds of companies are rolling out career development programs to upskill or reskill employees in AI specialties. Cybersecurity skills top the list of technical priorities, with 86 per cent of companies emphasizing their importance, a sharp rise from 63 per cent in SAP’s 2023 tech skills report.

“The rapid growth of Africa’s digital economy, coupled with millions of citizens joining the digital ecosystem, is driving the critical need for cybersecurity expertise,” Pillay explained.

Compared to SAP’s 2023 findings, which highlighted post-pandemic challenges in attracting tech talent, the 2024 report revealed evolving workplace dynamics. Supporting hybrid and remote work has become the top skills-related challenge for 80 per cent of organizations, up from 32 per cent previously.

Hiring criteria have also shifted, with affordability now the primary attribute sought in candidates, followed by adaptability, a key trait for navigating

Reskilling and upskilling are priorities for 38 per cent and 48 per cent of companies, respectively, though 66 per cent report difficulties in conveying the importance of these initiatives to employees. “The pace of technological change demands adaptable workforces ready to embrace new skills,” Pillay noted.