Trump Signals Progress Toward Deal To Avert War With Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that a deal on Iran’s nuclear program was nearing completion, potentially averting military conflict and causing global oil prices to tumble.

Speaking in Qatar during the second leg of his Gulf tour, Trump said, “We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran,” suggesting progress toward a diplomatic resolution. “I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this,” he added, referring to possible military intervention.

The comments sparked optimism in global markets, with oil prices dropping more than three percent amid growing hopes of a breakthrough in negotiations.

Trump revealed that the U.S. had held four rounds of talks with Iran as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions and avoid a potential Israeli strike on Iran’s disputed nuclear facilities. “You probably read today the story about Iran. It’s sort of agreed to the terms,” Trump said, though he did not clarify the source or details of the agreement.

An Iranian official, Ali Shamkhani—an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—told ABC News that Tehran was willing to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, a key sticking point in the negotiations.

Trump also credited Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for playing a critical diplomatic role in urging restraint. “Iran should say a big thank you” to the emir, Trump remarked.

The potential deal marks a major development in U.S.-Iran relations and could reshape dynamics in the Gulf region if finalized.