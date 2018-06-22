Ahmed Musa Emerges Winner of Budweiser Man of the Match Award

Ahmed Musa, after his brace against Iceland, has joined the elite class of players, winning the Budweiser Man of the Match, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 25 year-old Musa with 71 caps for Nigeria, has 13 international goals overall, four of them in the World Cup.

The Nigerian No7 becomes the second African player to score two World Cup braces, after Roger Milla in 1990.

Musa’s second goal was a fine individual effort as he burst clear of Kari Arnason before rounding Hannes Halldorsson. He composed himself before firing into the net.

Other winners of the Budweiser Man of the Match are Philippe Coutinho(Brazil), Luka Modric(Croatia), Kylian Mbappe(France`), Christian Eriksen(Denmark), Luis Suarez(Uruguay), Cristiano Ronaldo(Portugal), Diego Costa(Spain), Mbaye Niang(Senegal), Denis Cherychev(Russia), Harry Kane(England), Romelu Lukaku(Belgium), Hirving Lozano(Mexico), Aleksandar KOLAROV(Serbia), Yussuf Yurary POULSEN(Denmark), Hannes HALLDORSSON(Iceland), Anrtoine Griezmann(France), Amine Harit(Morocco) and MOHAMED ELSHENAWY(Egypt).

Ronaldo, Coutinho, Cherychev, Modric have won the awards twice for their outstanding performances in the two matches played so far at the tournament..