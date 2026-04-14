Afreximbank, St Kitts and Nevis Seal deal to host ACTIF 2026

Key points

Afreximbank signs agreement with St Kitts and Nevis to host ACTIF 2026.

Forum aims to deepen Africa–Caribbean trade and investment ties.

Event expected to attract governments, investors, and diaspora stakeholders.

Main story

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed a hosting agreement with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis for the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2026).

The event is scheduled to take place from July 29 to July 31, 2026, at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino & Spa in Basseterre.

According to a statement issued by Vincent Musumba, Afreximbank’s Communications and Events Manager, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening trade and economic relations between Africa and the Caribbean.

The forum will feature panel discussions, investment showcases, and strategic engagements aimed at boosting regional trade and unlocking new economic opportunities across both regions.

The issues

Despite historical and cultural ties, trade and investment flows between Africa and the Caribbean remain relatively low, constrained by structural barriers, limited connectivity, and insufficient financing frameworks.

Global economic uncertainties further underscore the need for stronger South-South cooperation and diversified trade partnerships.

What’s being said

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, George Elombi, said ACTIF 2026 would provide an opportunity to advance shared development goals and strengthen economic self-reliance.

“We will reflect on our shared development challenges and recommit to implementing strategic programmes that advance our collective aspiration for self-determination,” he said.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, described the agreement as a major step toward deepening Africa–Caribbean relations.

“We are not just a destination; we are a gateway for investment and a hub for enterprise,” he said, expressing optimism that the forum would create lasting economic opportunities.

What’s next

ACTIF 2026 is expected to convene governments, private sector leaders, development finance institutions, and diaspora stakeholders to identify priority projects and drive implementation.

The forum builds on previous editions, including the 2025 event, which recorded deals worth over $291 million across Caribbean countries.

Afreximbank is also expected to expand its footprint in the Caribbean, following over $700 million in approved financing since establishing its Barbados office.

Bottom line

The ACTIF 2026 hosting deal signals a renewed push to bridge Africa and the Caribbean through trade, investment, and strategic partnerships, positioning both regions for stronger economic integration and shared growth.