Afreximbank appoints senior executives to strengthen regional operations

Key points

Afreximbank has announced five senior leadership appointments across Africa and the Caribbean.

The appointments cover client relations, regional operations and the Bank’s Caribbean office.

The Bank says the changes will strengthen market coverage, client engagement and transaction execution.

Main story

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced senior leadership appointments and confirmations aimed at strengthening its regional operations and deepening engagement with clients across Africa and the Caribbean.

The Bank said the appointments were part of efforts to support its growth ambitions and accelerate intra-African trade, industrialisation and regional integration.

Eric Intong Monchu has been appointed Group Managing Director, Client Relations and Regional Operations, based in Cairo, Egypt, after serving in the position in an acting capacity.

In his new role, he will oversee client relations and regional operations, with responsibility for improving coordination among business development, client coverage and transaction execution.

Kudakwashe Matereke has been appointed Director, Regional Operations, Anglophone West Africa, based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Matereke previously served as Director, Regional Operations, East Africa. He brings experience in trade finance, business development and client relationship management and will oversee regional business development, client coverage and stakeholder engagement.

Humphrey Nwugo has been appointed Director, Regional Operations, Eastern Africa, based in Kampala, Uganda.

Nwugo previously held a similar regional operations role in Southern Africa. He will oversee regional operations, market coverage and client engagement in Eastern Africa.

Peter Adeshola Olowononi has been appointed Director, Regional Operations, Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Olowononi previously served as Director, Client Relations, Anglophone West Africa. He will lead the Bank’s operations and strategic engagement across Southern Africa, drawing on his experience in client coverage, transaction origination and regional business development.

Roy Reid has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Caribbean Office in Bridgetown, Barbados, effective July 15, 2026.

Reid previously served as Senior Advisor at the Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica. He brings more than 20 years of experience spanning government advisory, financial services, investment management, fintech and business development.

Afreximbank said the appointments would strengthen the links between client coverage, regional operations and transaction execution.

It said most of the appointees had progressed from within the Bank, giving them institutional knowledge, established client relationships and an understanding of its strategic priorities.

The issues

The appointments come as Afreximbank seeks to expand its market coverage and strengthen its operations across Africa and the Caribbean.

The Bank said stronger coordination between regional operations, client relations and transaction execution would help improve its responsiveness to market needs and support its trade and development objectives.

The appointments also place senior executives in key regional markets, including Anglophone West Africa, Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Caribbean.

What’s being said

“These appointments highlight the depth of leadership and professional talent within Afreximbank, as well as our commitment to placing experienced executives at the centre of executing the Bank’s development mandate: a mandate to change the structure of African trade.” – Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank.

“Each appointee brings valuable experience and deep knowledge of African and Caribbean markets.” – Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank.

What’s next

The newly appointed executives are expected to take forward Afreximbank’s regional business development, client engagement and transaction execution activities in their respective markets.

The Bank said the strengthened leadership structure would support its growth, trade and development targets across Africa and the Caribbean.

Bottom line

Afreximbank has strengthened its senior leadership across key African regions and its Caribbean operations as it seeks to expand market coverage and deepen client engagement.

The appointments bring experienced executives into strategic regional roles, with the Bank expecting the changes to support faster execution of its trade and development mandate.