AFN postpones commonwealth games trials by one day over weather-related travel disruptions

Key points

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has shifted the 2026 Commonwealth Games national trials from June 20–22 to June 21–23.

The postponement was necessitated by travel disruptions affecting Nigerian athletes based in the United States due to severe weather conditions.

The trials will determine Nigeria’s representatives for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Main story

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has postponed the commencement of the 2026 Commonwealth Games national trials by one day following travel disruptions affecting several Nigerian athletes based in the United States.

The federation announced on Saturday that the trials, initially scheduled to hold from June 20 to June 22 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, will now take place from June 21 to June 23 at the same venue.

According to the AFN, the decision was reached after an emergency board meeting chaired by its President, Tonobok Okowa, in Lagos.

The federation explained that widespread flight cancellations caused by severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, storms and flash flooding in parts of the United States, prevented several Nigerian athletes from travelling as planned.

Affected areas reportedly include Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Montgomery and other parts of Alabama.

The AFN said many of the affected athletes appealed for additional time to enable them to arrive in Nigeria and participate in the trials, which will serve as the basis for selection to Team Nigeria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The issues

The postponement highlights the growing impact of global travel disruptions on international sporting events and athlete preparations.

With the Commonwealth Games selection process dependent on performances at the national trials, the federation faced the challenge of balancing fairness for athletes affected by circumstances beyond their control with the interests of competitors who had already arrived in Lagos.

The decision also underscores the increasing dependence of Nigerian athletics on foreign-based athletes, many of whom compete and train abroad before returning to represent the country at major international competitions.

What’s being said

In a statement issued by the Head of the AFN Media Committee, Maxwell Kumoye, the federation said the adjustment was made in the interest of all stakeholders, particularly athletes whose travel plans were disrupted by the adverse weather conditions.

The AFN noted that the affected athletes remain committed to representing Nigeria and are making efforts to arrive in time for the competition.

The federation also appealed to athletes already in Lagos to show understanding, while wishing those still travelling safe journeys.

According to the AFN, the revised schedule preserves the integrity of the selection process while ensuring that all eligible athletes have a fair opportunity to compete for places on Team Nigeria.

What’s next

Under the revised timetable, the trials will begin on Sunday, June 21, with events including the women’s 5,000m final, men’s discus final, men’s and women’s 100m heats, men’s high jump final, and 400m heats.

The second day will feature race walking events, field event finals and the highly anticipated men’s and women’s 100m and 400m semi-finals, culminating in the 100m finals.

The final day of competition will include sprint hurdles, 200m events, 400m hurdles, javelin, high jump, 1,500m races and other finals that will determine the composition of Nigeria’s athletics team for the Commonwealth Games.

The selected athletes will represent Nigeria at the 2026 Commonwealth Games scheduled to hold in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.

Bottom line

The AFN’s decision to postpone the Commonwealth Games trials by one day is aimed at ensuring an inclusive and fair selection process for Nigerian athletes affected by severe weather disruptions in the United States. With national representation at stake, the federation hopes the revised schedule will allow all qualified athletes an equal opportunity to compete for places on Team Nigeria heading to Glasgow 2026.